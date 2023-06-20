Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023
Medak Collector suspends Sarpanch for ignoring decennial celebrations

The suspension will be in force for six months for ignoring the directions of the Telangana government

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:30 PM, Tue - 20 June 23
Representational Image.

Medak: Medak Collector Rajarshi Shah has suspended Yadaiah, the Sarpanch of Kadhluru village in Tekmal Mandal, on charges of not organising the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation intentionally. The suspension will be in force for six months for ignoring the directions of the Telangana government.

Following a complaint from villages, the Collector carried out an inquiry and suspended the Sarpanch. In a statement, the Collector said Yadaiah had also acted negligently in supplying drinking water and in carrying out sanitation works regularly. A video of the villagers staging a protest against the Sarpanch had also gone viral on social media.

