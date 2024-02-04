Congress has no future in India: Harish Rao

Another ally Nitish Kumar had also left the alliance while the Left in Kerala too had distanced itself from the INDIA bloc.

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the Congress had no future in India since the party’s allies themselves, who were quitting the alliance, were stating that the Congress would not get more than 40 out of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a BRS meeting in Patancheru on Sunday, Rao said Mamata Banerjee, who had earlier sided with the INDIA bloc, was now saying that the Congress would not even get 40 seats, let alone the talk of forming the government at the Centre.

Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of attempting to evade implementing the promises he made during the election campaign, Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy was saying that he would implement the promises only if Congress wins all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

However, the Congress had no chance of getting so many seats here. Stating that the BRS would remain as the sole voice for Telangana at the national level and in the Parliament while the two national parties had their vested interests to take care of, Harish Rao asked BRS workers to expose the failures of the Congress government to the people besides educating them on how the BRS was working to protect the interests of Telangana.

Despite stiff pressure from the Centre, the BRS government had refused to hand over the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects to KMRB (Krishna River Water Management Board). However, the Congress government had succumbed to the Centre’s pressure within days.