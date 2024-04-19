Kishan Reddy, Arvind Dharmapuri file nominations from Secunderabad, Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 05:03 PM

Hyderabad: BJP State president and union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday filed his nomination from Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat. BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman and a few party senior leaders accompanied him.

Kishan Reddy, who is seeking a second term from Secunderabad constituency, held a huge rally along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Secunderabad area, before filing the nomination. Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said the Congress had no moral right to seek votes from the people of Telangana as it failed to implement poll promises in 100-days. “Congress has led down the people of Telangana. It has deceived farmers by not fulfilling promises made to it. I urge people to reject Congress and BRS and support BJP in the Lok Sabha polls,”he said.

Expressing confidence that BJP would win maximum seats in Telangana, he said wind was blowing in favour of BJP in the State and that people had made up their mind to support the party in the Lok Sabha polls. “BJP is going to come to power at the Centre for the third time. I will see that the State gets maximum benefits from Central schemes and programmes,”he assured.

Meanwhile, Dharmapuri Arvind filed his nomination from Nizamabad. BRS candidate Bajireddy Govardhan too filed his nomination from Nizamabad.