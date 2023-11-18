Congress hatching ploys to ruin Telangana farmers’ prosperity, says KTR

Kamareddy: Reminding that the Congress party had promised six hours of power supply before the 2014 elections, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the Congress had deceived farmers and had failed to supply power for even three hours.

“Do you remember the defunct motors, exploding transformers and serpentine queues before seeds and fertilizers shops during the Congress rule?” he asked, pointing out that people were not facing any such problems under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership.

Participating in a road show at Peddamallareddy here on Saturday, the BRS working president said while the farming community was prospering and agriculture sector production was increasing, the Congress was again hatching ploys to ruin the prosperity that farmers here were enjoying.

“TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is making false statements that 24 hours power supply is not being extended to farmers. Now that he is contesting from Kamareddy, I appeal to him to visit any village and touch power lines to check whether there is power supply” Rama Rao said amidst cheers and whistles from the people.

On the way to Peddamallareddy, farmers had dumped heaps of grains on either side of the road for drying. This was a sign of farmers cultivating the crops and reaping huge profits and yet Congress leaders claim there was no power supply for the farming community, he said, adding “Shall we believe the Congress and get ruined again. Think wisely…”

While the BRS government was supporting the farmers, a Congress leader wanted the Rythu Bandhu to be scrapped. Should it be scrapped, he asked, declaring that under Rythu Bandhu, the financial assistance would be increased from Rs.10,000 to Rs.16,000 in the next term.

Similarly, the Congress leaders were demanding that Dharani portal be abolished and patwari system should be reinstated. Do you want the Patwari system back, he asked and people in unison replied in the negative.

After December 3, the BRS government would introduce four new welfare schemes for women, including offering domestic gas cylinder for Rs.400. Under the Congress rule, only 29 lakh people used to get Rs.200 monthly pensions and under BRS rule, 46 lakh were getting Rs.2016 as pension. This was now being increased to Rs.5,000, he said.

Fine rice varieties would be supplied to all white ration card holders, besides extending Rs. 5 lakh insurance coverage under ‘KCR Bima’. Under the Sowbhagya Lakshmi programme, monthly Rs.3000 would be deposited into the bank accounts of women, aged 18 years and above, he said.

Stressing that the Chief Minister was contesting from Kamareddy constituency, he said this would augur well for the people. In the Chief Minister’s constituency, all the development and welfare works would be completed as per schedule, he said.

“Do Rahul Gandhi or Prime Minister Narendra Modi have the same commitment and love towards Telangana as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao?” Rama Rao asked and urged them to elect the Chief Minister with a record majority.