Congress job calendar a ploy to deceive Telangana youth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Hyderabad: The credibility of the job calendar released by the Congress, promising to fill vacant posts in various government departments, is being questioned by different people, who point out that the entire exercise looked unfeasible and an effort to deceive unemployed youth in the State.

The Congress, while promising to fill two lakh existing vacancies within one year of forming a government, said it would issue job notifications from April 1, 2024, and complete the process by December 15, 2024. However, doubts are being raised about the legality of the calendar, as it was released in the form of an advertisement in the newspapers for filling Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) jobs. It is common knowledge that only the job calendar released by TSPSC will be of value, hence such a job calendar released in newspapers will have no sanctity.

Another thing which many pointed out as dubious was about Group-I examinations more than once in a year and Group-2, Group-3 and Group-4 examinations in the same year, which they said was not practically possible. Pointing out that since Group 1, 2, 3, 4 notifications were already released and were in different stages of selection with some examinations withheld due to court stay orders, they asked whether the Congress would undo all this.

Questions are also being raised about the possibility of cancelling those examinations for which notifications have been issued and exams conducted and for which the selection process is already in progress.