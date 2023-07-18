Congress leaders talking foolishly on electricity supply to farmers: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:16 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Khammam: Congress leaders were talking foolishly about free electricity supply to agriculture needs to confuse the public, complained Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

During the Congress regime farmers suffered a lot as poor power supply burnt the pump sets and starters, damaged crops as well as power holidays. Unable to bear the losses farmers used to die by suicide. That was why the public rejected the party that ruled for 60 years, he said.

Ajay Kumar inaugurated a 300 metric tonne capacity warehouse and laid the foundation stone for a shopping complex to be built by the local PACS at VV Palem village of Raghunathapalem mandal in the district on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering he said that Congress leaders have become a laughing stock because of their comments against 24-hour free electricity supply to farmers. After coming to power in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given utmost priority to agriculture and irrigation, which were neglected by Congress rulers in the past.

As a result of irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram there was plenty of water available for irrigation.The lands in the State have become fertile and their prices have gone up phenomenally due to which the farmers were living with self-respect. Now the TPCC president A Revanth wants to reverse all the development achieved in the farming sector, Ajay Kumar alleged.

Earlier in the day, the minister launched development works worth Rs 2.60 crore in various municipal divisions in Khammam city.