Congress-led govt utterly failed in supporting distressed farmers: Ramanna

He was speaking at a protest staged by the party at the Roads and Building department's guest house here on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 07:06 PM

Adilabad: BRS district president and former minister Ramanna said that the State government utterly failed in implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme introduced by the former BRS government, which extended a slew of initiatives for the welfare of the agrarian community.

Ramanna launched a scathing attack against the Congress government. He demanded that the government immediately resolve challenges faced by the farmers if it was committed to keep its electoral promises. He regretted that the farmers were struggling in raising crops due to delay in realising promises by the Congress on which it won elections.

The BRS district president stated that crops being grown in 20,000 acres were being affected due to lack of water supply. He flayed the Congress for failing to link MNREGA with the agriculture sector and to offer crop loan waiver to the farmers. He wanted it to extend an interest-free loan of Rs 3 lakh to the farmers as assured at the time of elections.

Mancherial BRS district president Balka Suman demanded that government pay Rs 25,000 per acre to distressed farmers. He along with the party’s candidate for Peddapalli parliament segment Koppula Eshwar took part in a protest meet at MRO office in Chennur on Saturday. Eshwar too criticised the government for its delay in supporting farmers.

Meanwhile, Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi said that 200 farmers died in the regime of the Congress. She found fault with the government for failing to console the bereaved families of the farmers. She stated that farmers had nothing but tears in the ruling of the Congress. She said that the agrarian community was reeling under severe crisis due to negligence of the government in fulfilling its poll promises.

Similar protests were held across erstwhile Adilabad district. Leaders and activists of the party took part and slammed the government for laxity in addressing the problems of the agrarian community