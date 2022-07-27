Congress likely to conduct public meeting at Chandur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:40 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Nalgonda: The Congress party is planning to conduct a public meeting in Munugode Assembly Constituency to instill confidence in the party cadre in the wake of episode involving Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

According to party sources, Rajagopal Reddy’s leaving the Congress was almost all certain either through suspension by the party high command or he himself resigning to the party. But, the possible resignation of Rajagopal Reddy to the assembly after leaving the Congress had become a hot topic for discussion as it would necessitate by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency. If it happens, the by-elections would be like legislative assembly mini-elections as the TRS, Congress and BJP would take it as a prestigious poll.

It was an open secret that Rajagopal Reddy won from Munugode assembly constituency in 2018 elections with his own strategy and strength. Rajagopal Reddy was reportedly confident to win again from assembly constituency as a candidate of any political party.

There was a political abuzz that Rajagopal Reddy was maintaining close relations at the BJP leaders at Delhi level for the purpose of his businesses. The BJP leadership has hatched a plan to send the TRS into defense by defeating the ruling party candidate in the by-election second time. But, the Congress and TRS were also making steps to retain Munugode assembly constituency.

The Congress was planning to hold a public meeting at Chandhur and mobilize 50,000 people to it. The meeting is likely to be attended by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.