Congress list fallout: Nagam turns against party leadership

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

File photo of Former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Stating that the State Congress leadership’s practice of according priority to ‘parachute’ leaders would affect the party adversely, former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy said he would ensure the defeat of Congress candidates both in Nagarkurnool and Kollapur constituencies.

The former Minister had aspired for a ticket to contest from Nagarkurnool constituency but the State leadership allotted the ticket to first-timer K Rajesh Reddy. Irked over the party’s decision, the former Minister, while speaking to media persons at Nagarkurnool, said the party leadership’s attitude towards loyal leaders was unacceptable.

“We fight for the party and make party meetings a success. Cases are booked against us but tickets are issued to parachute leaders. Is this child’s play? I am asking the TPCC leadership,” Janardhan Reddy said.

On the party denying ticket to him citing his age, the former Minister replied that if age was the criteria, then his son had also applied for a ticket. The party could have allotted a ticket to him but instead the ticket was allotted to the son of a BRS leader, he said, asking why he would support a ‘parachute” leader. The former Minister also extended support to Ch Jagadishwar Rao, who aspired to contest from Kollapur. However, the party allotted the ticket to Jupally Krishna Rao, who joined the Congress a few months back.

“The party is doing injustice to loyal leaders. Can any Congress leader guarantee that Jupally Krishna Rao or Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will continue with Congress after the elections? They are opportunistic people. The party high command has failed to identify coverts in Telangana Congress,” he said, adding that he was prepared to extend any support to ensure Jupally was defeated in Kollapur.

Meanwhile, Peddapally Congress leader G Ramulu, who was denied a ticket, is likely to quit the party. Though Ramulu had asked for a ticket, it given to C Vijaya Ramana Rao. On the other hand, Uppal leader Ragidi Laxma Reddy, who quit the Congress on being denied a ticket, challenged TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to take an oath at Bhagyalakshmi temple, Charminar and prove his innocence.

Speaking to media persons at the temple on Tuesday, Laxma Reddy said he was asked to pay Rs.3 crore during the GHMC elections and that he had refused. “Revanth Reddy has a grudge against me since then,” he said, adding that his candidature was approved from Uppal in the Congress survey.

“I have taken an oath at the Charminar temple, now Revanth Reddy should come take an oath and explain reasons for not allotting ticket to me,” Laxma Reddy said.