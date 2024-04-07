Congress lured Bhadrachalam MLA with money: MLC Madhusudan

The public in the constituency were detesting Congress for buying their MLA less than 24 hours after the party in its manifesto promised to ban political defections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 08:40 PM

Khammam: BRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudan accused Congress leadership of luring Bhadrachalam BRS MLA Tellam Venkat Rao to join Congress by offering huge amounts of money.

The Assembly Speaker should cancel the membership of Dr. Venkat Rao by taking into consideration the judgment of the Supreme Court, he said.

Speaking to the media Madhusudan said the MLA dashed the hopes of thousands of people, who voted for him in the elections, for his self-interests, if the Speaker failed to accept BRS’ appeal and cancel the MLA’s Assembly membership the party would take up a legal battle. Voters trusted BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and elected Dr. Venkat Rao as MLA. But Dr. Venkata Rao, deceived people of Bhadrachalam division, mocked the verdict of the people of Bhadrachalam constituency and would be remembered as a traitor, he noted.

BRS party leaders, who participated in the Congress party meeting along with Dr. Venkat Rao on Saturday, were no longer associated with the party and they were expelled from the party, the MLC added.