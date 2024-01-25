Congress misusing political power, harassing BRS workers: Kavitha

Speaking to the media at the Jagtial sub-jail, Kavitha said the Congress government was neglecting development and promises made to the public, and instead, focusing on harassing BRS activists.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 08:49 PM

MLC K Kavitha addressing press conference in Metpalli on Thursday.

Jagtial: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday came down heavily on the ruling Congress party for misusing political power and registering illegal cases against BRS workers across the State. “Are we under a Congress rule or a Khaki rule?” she asked.

Speaking to the media at the Jagtial sub-jail, Kavitha said the Congress government was neglecting development and promises made to the public, and instead, focusing on harassing BRS activists. False cases were registered against BRS workers in Jagtial, Nizamabad and other places by misusing political power, she said after calling upon Habsipur sarpanch M Rajeshwar Reddy in the Jagtial sub-jail on Thursday.

Stating that the BRS never misused political power and had always placed development of the State ahead of everything else, Kavitha said Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy had got a false case registered against the Habsipur sarpanch. She declared that there was no question of tolerating such revenge politics of the Congress and that atrocities against the BRS activists would be strongly countered.

The BRS MLC pointed out that arrests were not new to BRS activists who faced numerous cases during the Telangana movement. She stated that the State had remained largely peaceful for the last 10 years, but under the Congress regime, it was witnessing farmers’ protests demanding water and electricity. She said farmers and BRS activists were being arrested under false cases in this regard.