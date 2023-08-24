Congress MLA creates ruckus at BC Bandhu distribution at Bhadrachalam

Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah created a ruckus during BC Bandhu distribution programme and snatched away the mike from Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao when he was addressing the gathering

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Congress MLA P Veeraiah snatching away mike from Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao when he was addressing a gathering at Bhadrachalam on Thursday.

Kantha Rao along with the MLA and MLC Tata Madhusudhan attended the BC Bandhu distribution programme at Bhadrachalam in the district on Thursday. When the Government Whip was speaking, Veeraiah stood up and started arguing with him, questioning what business he had in his constituency.

The MLA complained that the beneficiaries of BC Bandhu were selected without his involvement even though in all other constituencies, it was the MLAs who selected the beneficiaries. MLC Madhusudhan tried to pacify the MLA but in vain. It led to a melee wherein Congress and BRS cadres started shouting slogans in support of their respective leaders.

The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control. As many as 170 beneficiaries from Cherla, Bhadrachalam and Dummugudem mandals were given Rs 1.70 crore financial assistance.