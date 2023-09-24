Congress OBC unit not happy with Telangana leadership

This is even after the party high command was convinced with the OBC unit’s appeal to allot two tickets from each Parliamentary constituency to leaders from the community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: The OBC unit in Telangana Congress is not happy with the State leadership for its indifference towards leaders from the community in allotment of tickets for contesting the ensuing Assembly elections and has decided to meet the party high command in New Delhi in this regard.

This is even after the party high command was convinced with the OBC unit’s appeal to allot two tickets from each Parliamentary constituency to leaders from the community. The State leadership is learnt to have different plans, especially according top priority to leaders from other communities.

The Telangana Congress is being led by leaders hailing from upper castes and preference was being given to leaders from such communities, citing surveys, economical background and other reasons, a senior Congress BC leader said.

Interestingly, 83 BC leaders had applied for tickets paying Rs.50,000 for each application. The party high command had instructed the State leadership to allot at least 40 tickets to BC leaders but the local leaders here were not willing to allot even 30 tickets, the leader said.

This apart, a few senior leaders were trying to pit financially strong BC ticket aspirants against a financially weak BC aspirant from the same constituency. This was being done to ensure there were differences among the BC community leaders in the party, the leader added.

At the OBC meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, all these issues were discussed at length.

Campaign Committee Chairman Madhuyaskhi Goud said the high command had promised to allot two tickets from each Parliamentary constituency to leaders from the community.

“Elections cannot be contested based on the findings of a few surveys, there has to be social balance in the party as well. We will meet AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Parliamenty Party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday” Goud said.