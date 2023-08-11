Congress regime known for scams: Gangula

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:31 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar said that while scams took place in the congress regime, various welfare schemes were being implemented in Telangana government led by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

There was still water scarcity in Gujarat and Rajasthan where BJP and Congress parties were in power respectively. Telangana would also become darker if Congress and BJP were voted to power, he predicted and made it clear that the development of the state was possible only with Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Minister distributed Kalyanalaxmi and Shadi Mubharak cheques to 125 beneficiaries in a programme held at the Collectorate auditorium here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar opined that development of the state was possible only with the unity of Hindu and Muslims. During its regime, the congress party used to make fun out of it by creating conflict between Hindu and Muslims. Development was not possible in the places where there was no law and order.

However, the situation in Telangana has changed after the formation of a separate state and law and order was under control under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Terming Chandrashekhar Rao as a kindhearted person, he said that the Chief Minister has introduced a number of schemes for the welfare of all sections of the society. Kalyanalaxmi scheme was also launched to provide financial assistance for the marriage of poor women, he said.

In order to provide permanent houses to every family, the Gruha Laxmi scheme was launched and assistance to Minorities and BC communities would also be provided from August 16. Mayor Y Sunil Rao, RDO Maheshwar, Kothapalli municipal chairman Rudra Raju and others were present.