Congress releases the first list of 55 candidates for Telangana elections

Congress party on Sunday released the first list of 55 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana

Updated On - 11:05 AM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Sunday released the first list of 55 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. The list which throws in the wind the party’s proclaimed stands including the Udaipur Declaration, features both Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and his son Mynampally Rohit.

The two, whose entry into the Congress saw a number of senior leaders quitting the party, will contest from Malkajgiri and Medak. Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife N Padmavathi have been allotted tickets from Huzurnagar and Kodad respectively.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy will be contesting from Kodangal, while former Minister K Jana Reddy’s son K Jayaveer from Nagarjuna Sagar and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from Nalgonda.

Notably, the names of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao are missing from the first list. Though Left parties have sought Badrachalam, Munugode, Kothagudem and Miryalguda under their likely pact with the Congress, the Bhadrachalam ticket has been offered to Podem Veeraiah. Kothagudem might be offered to the CPI, party sources said.

The OBC wing of the party has been demanding allocation of 34 seats, of which in the first list 12 candidates from the BC community have been confirmed tickets. Among the 12 tickets, most of the tickets, are from the Old City including Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura and Goshamahal, where the chances of Congress winning are bleak.

The first list is likely to see a few dissenting voices, like in the case of former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy, who has been demanding a ticket from Nagarkurnool but the seat has gone to K Rajesh Reddy. Likewise, the Kalwakurthy ticket has been offered to Kasireddy Narayan Reddy even as Raghavendra Reddy insisted on a ticket from the constituency.

Former MLA Marri Shashidhar Reddy’s son Marri Aditya Reddy had sought a ticket from Sanathnagar, but the seat has been given to Kota Neelima.