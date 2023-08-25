| Congress Rule Of One Family One Ticket Goes For A Toss In Telangana

On Friday, the last day of filing applications for tickets, Gandhi Bhavan teemed with activity as many leaders turned up at the venue along with their family members to file applications.

By S. Sandeep Kumar Updated On - 08:37 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC)’s ‘One Family, One Ticket’ rule appears to have gone for a toss in Telangana, where leaders have filed multiple applications seeking tickets for their spouses, children and relatives to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections from different constituencies.

Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy filed applications for Huzurnagar while his wife and former MLA N Padmavathi sought a ticket for Kodad constituency. Former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha filed an application for Andole and his daughter also filed an application.

Mulugu sitting MLA Seethakka (Danasari Anasuya) sought ticket for the same constituency, while her son Surya is entering the fray from Pinapaka. Former Minister Konda Surekha and her husband Konda Murali filed applications for different constituencies in erstwhile Warangal.

Former Home Minister K Jana Reddy, his sons K Raghuveer Reddy and K Jayaveer Reddy filed applications for Nagarjunasagar constituency. Similarly, former Secunderabad MP Anjan Kumar Yadav and his son Anil Kumar Yadav filed applications for Musheerabad constituency.

Apart from the family saga, there were aspirants who sought tickets for two or more constituencies. Former MP Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy filed applications seeking tickets for Khammam, Paleru and Kothagudem.

Interestingly, the Congress leadership has been accusing other parties of dynasty politics but going by the applications filed by their own party leaders, the Congress might need to look within before pointing fingers.

Among others, former Nizamabad MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud filed an application to contest from LB Nagar constituency on Friday.

Party leaders said nearly 800 applications were filed by ticket aspirants for 119 constituencies. Many senior leaders filed their applications on the last day considering the auspicious occasion of Varalakshmi Vratham.