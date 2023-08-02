Congress, BJP workers join BRS in Sangareddy

Harish Rao, accompanied by BRS district president and Handloom Corporation chairman Chintha Prabhakar, held a meeting at his residence in Hyderabad with more than 100 workers from both BJP and Congress parties.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Sangareddy: Several workers of the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party of Sadasivpet Town joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday.

Accompanied by BRS district president and Handloom Corporation chairman Chintha Prabhakar, over 100 workers of BJP and Congress met Harish Rao at his residence in Hyderabad.

Sadasivpet Youth Congress president Palanetra Goud and Sadasivpet BJP working president Dhanunjaya Goud and several others joined the BRS. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy had ignored development of the constituency, but the BRS under the leadership of Chintha Prabhakar had brought many projects to Sangareddy.

The Minister called upon the new party members to work for the victory of the BRS in the coming elections. Stating the BRS was a pro farmer party, Rao called upon them to teach a lesson to the BJP and the Congress for their anti-farmer activities. While Congress was saying that three hour power was enough for the agriculture sector, the BJP had enacted anti-farmer bills. Chintha Prabhakar said they would give equal opportunities to all those who were joining the BRS.