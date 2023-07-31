Congress Self-goals: After Ponnam and Uttam, Damodar Reddy charges foul play by insiders

Damodar Reddy clarified that none of the BRS leaders had approached him and said it was all a game plan of a few Congress leaders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Hyderabad: After Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, now former Minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy has come out alleging a few leaders within the Congress were deliberately spreading false news that he was quitting the party.

Of late, quite a few senior leaders from the State Congress have been complaining that leaders from their own party were targeting them personally. Statements and news were being circulated on social media about leaders shifting loyalties. With Assembly elections fast approaching, this foul play has gained pace.

On Monday, Damodar Reddy condemned the news being circulated about his plans to quit the Congress.

“This foul play is being done deliberately by a few leaders within Congress. I appeal to people and party workers not to believe these fake reports,” Damodar Reddy said while speaking to media persons at Suryapet.

Regarding the local and non-local campaign, which was being promoted in the constituency targeting him, the former Minister said: “I don’t believe in any groups. My group is Congress group.”

Clarifying that none of the BRS leaders had approached him, he said it was all a game plan of a few Congress leaders. “I will be contesting from Suryapet on a Congress ticket. Let there be no confusion,” Damodar Reddy said.

Floods: Congress to approach Governor

Meanwhile, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that the BRS government failed in avoiding life and property loss in the heavy rains and floods in the State.

The Congress will approach Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and an appeal would be made to review the situation. The Governor would be urged to direct officials for initiating rescue measures and help people in rain affected areas, he said.

