Congress senior leader Erra Shekhar joins BRS

Erra Shekhar expressed his allegiance to the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is working towards the all-round development of the state.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:25 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Brs

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and three time MLA Erra Shekhar has joined BRS in the presence of working president K T Ramarao on Sunday. KT Rama Rao welcomed him into the party with a pink scarf.

Erra Shekhar expressed his allegiance to the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is working towards the all-round development of the state. He also mentioned a well-established relationship with KCR since the time of the separate Telangana state agitation.