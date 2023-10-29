Congress senior leader Erra Shekhar joins BRS

Erra Shekhar expressed his allegiance to the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is working towards the all-round development of the state.
Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and three time MLA Erra Shekhar has joined BRS in the presence of working president K T Ramarao on Sunday. KT Rama Rao welcomed him into the party with a pink scarf.
Erra Shekhar expressed his allegiance to the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is working towards the all-round development of the state. He also mentioned a well-established relationship with KCR since the time of the separate Telangana state agitation.