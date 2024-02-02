Congress should seek votes in LS polls only after fulfilling its electoral commitments: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 04:34 PM

Yadadri-Bhongir: BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Friday said that the Congress should asks the people for votes in coming Lok Sabha only after implementation of its six guarantees. Speaking at Bhongir assembly constituency level BRS extensive meeting, Harish Rao said that the defeat of BRS was just a speed breaker to the car. The BRS would fight for implementation of six guarantees by the Congress government.

He strongly criticized the Congress for not implementing the promises made in its elections manifesto-2023. He pointed out that release of TSPSC Group-I notification on February 1 and Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver on December 2 and hiking Aasara pension to Rs 4,000 per month, which were poll promises of the Congress, were not being implemented in the state.

He alleged that Congress leaders made bombastic promises to get votes in the legislative assembly elections, they were exhibiting their impatience unable to implement them. He cited comments of Road and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy against Yadadri-Bhongir Zilla Parishad chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy for asking about Rythu Bandhu at an official programme was an example for it.

He criticized the Congress government for freezing the amounts of dalit bandhu, which was deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries by the earlier BRS government. The Congress government was unable to extend even Aasara pensions in time as pension of January month was being paid in first week of February, he added. He demanded that the state government take a decision on bonus to paddy crop of yasangi crop season and fulfill its poll promise.

“After Congress came to power, the farmers were getting electricity supply for their pump sets for 12 to 14 hours only. Damage of meters and outages have come back in the state for the last two months”, he maintained.

Stating that the decision of handing over dams to KRMB was taken in 2021, he said that earlier BRS government had not handed over the dams to KRMB to protect the interests of the state. But, Congress has handed over the dams to KRMB within two-months after coming to power in the state. The Congress leaders from Nalgonda should fight against it to avoid drinking water and irrigation problem in the district, he added.

He said that the earlier BRS government saw to it that the Adani group did not step into the state, but the Congress government signed an MoU with the company within two months after coming to power. Turning down the propaganda of Congress saying BJP and BRS have been working with an understanding, he pointed out that it was BRS, which defeated BJP leaders Etela Rajender and Bandi Sanjay, Raghunadhan Rao in the recent legislative assembly elections. The BRS only had the capacity to control the strengthening of BJP in the state.

Stating that the Congress government was also trying to blame BRS with false figure of credits of the state, he said that the total credits of the state was Rs 3,87,000, but Congress government was showing it as Rs 7 lakhs. He alleged that the Congress government has brought Rs 15,000 crores of loans in just two months. He asked the BRS leaders and members to explain the people about the failures of the Congress government in implementing its poll promises. Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy, Bhongir former MLA Pylla Shaker Reddy and BRS district president K Ramakrishna Reddy were also attended the meeting.