Congress takes ‘credit’ for BRS jobs

The Congress claims it took up recruitment of 25,000 jobs

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 16 February 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: Assuring the 30 lakh unemployed youth of a job calendar and mega DSC, the Congress party, which formed the government, has not issued a single recruitment notification but has the temerity of taking credit for the job notifications which were actually released by the previous BRS government. All the Congress government did was merely hand over the appointment letters to the selected candidates.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while addressing an event organised to hand over appointment letters to those selected for posts in gurukuls on Thursday, claimed that within 70 days of assuming power, his government had taken up recruitment of 25,000 jobs.

Also Read State govt committed to fill two lakh jobs: CM Revanth Reddy

The Congress’ claim of filling 25,000 vacancies, including 15,750 constables, 6,956 staff nurses, and 441 singareni posts and close to 2,000 vacancies in various residential educational institutions tells a different story. All these vacancies have been notified under the previous BRS government regime.



Keeping in view the aspirations of the unemployed youth and government job aspirants, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced a mega recruitment to fill 80,039 posts in various government departments. The government had issued notifications for all the vacancies that received a nod from the Finance Department.

Among the vacancies notified include 16,027 police constables, 7,094 staff nurses and 9,231 vacancies in different residential educational institutions.

Not just issuing recruitment notifications regularly, the government conducted the examinations besides the announcement of preliminary and final keys and a list of provisionally selected candidates. While the final written recruitment examination for the police constables was conducted last year, the final result could not be announced due to a pending case in the High Court that recently directed the government to go ahead with the selection process.

Similarly, the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions – Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) that has been tasked to hold recruitment in residential educational institutions too faced a court case that delayed the announcement of the final results to various vacancies. Likewise, the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board too conducted exams and conducted the verification of certificates.

However, it could not announce the final selection list. Now, as the High Court pronounced its orders in the cases, the different recruitment agencies processed the results and announced the final selection list for various vacancies.