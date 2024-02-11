Congress to protest at Nalgonda on Feb 13

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 February 2024, 05:53 PM

Nalgonda: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday demanded that BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao should apologise to the people of Nalgonda at the BRS meeting on February 13.

Venkat Reddy alleged that Chandrashekhar Rao had done nothing for Nalgonda district. He said the Congress would stage protest at the district headquarters on the day of the BRS public meeting.

Stating that the State budget was prepared according top priority to welfare of the people, he said people of all sections had appreciated the budget.