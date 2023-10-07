Congress will not get even Opposition status: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:53 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Mancherial: Health Minister T Harish Rao said the Congress would not be able to secure even the status of an Opposition party in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 50-bedded hospital and laying the foundation stone for a modern dobhi ghat and developmental works in Chennur on Saturday, Harish Rao said the Congress was struggling to stay alive in Telangana.

He predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party would be out for a duck and the Congress would be run out, while K Chandrashekhar Rao would hit a century.

Slamming TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for demanding a debate over the growth witnessed in Telangana, he said there was no point in discussing the development undergone in the State in the last 10 years because there was no comparison between the BRS and the Congress regimes. There were no schemes like the Kalyana Laxmi, KCR Kits, Rythu Bandhu, etc., during the Congress rule, he said.

Harish Rao also pointed out that Revanth Reddy shifted loyalties at regular intervals. He was once with the ABVP, worked with the TDP and was now heading the Congress in the State. One could not predict which party he would join in future, he said, also asking the public not to fall prey to false promises by Opposition parties.