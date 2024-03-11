Congress will win 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Addressing Praja Deevena Sabha at Manugur, Revanth Reddy accused the BJP and BRS of conspiring to defeat Congress because they realised that Congress would win 14 seats in the Parliament elections

Kothagudem: The Congress party will win 14 seats in the forthcoming Parliament elections in Telangana, asserted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Addressing Praja Deevena Sabha at Manugur in the district on Monday, he accused the BJP and BRS of conspiring to defeat Congress because they realised that Congress would win 14 seats in the Parliament elections. Referring to BJP leader K Laxman’s reported statement that Congress government would not exist after the Lok Sabha elections, Revanth Reddy questioned how the BJP would form a government with its eight MLAs.

Revanth Reddy claimed that the BRS MLAs were supporting Congress. If Congress party opens the gates, all the BRS leaders would join Congress party, he said adding that Congress leaders would not remain silent if BJP and BRS conspire to topple their government.

The Chief Minister said that the erstwhile Khammam district was very important for the Congress, that was why Bhatti Vikramarka was made Deputy Chief Minister, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao were made Revenue and Agriculture Ministers. Renuka Chowdhary was sent to Rajya Sabha.

Revanth Reddy said that the people of Khammam district stood by him in the past 18 years. Due to the efforts of the party activists Congress won nine out of ten Assembly seats in the last election and helped to form Congress government. He appealed to the voters to elect Congress Mahabubabad Lok Sabha candidate P Balram Naik with a majority of 1.50 lakh votes.