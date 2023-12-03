Telangana Polls 2023: Congress wins eight, BRS five in erstwhile Karimnagar

While four-time MLA and BRS working president KT Rama Rao retained his Sircilla seat, BC welfare and Civil Supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar also got re-elected for the fourth time from the Karimnagar segment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Karimnagar: Congress won eight assembly seats while five BRS candidates including two ministers got elected from the 13 segments in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. While four-time MLA and BRS working president KT Rama Rao retained his Sircilla seat, BC welfare and Civil Supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar also got re-elected for the fourth time from the Karimnagar segment.

KT Rama Rao won by a majority of 29,529 votes majority against his nearest rival and Congress candidate KK Mahender Reddy. While Rama Rao got 89,727 votes, Mahender Reddy secured 60,198 votes.

Welfare Minister and six-time MLA, Koppula Eashwar lost to Congress candidate Adluri Laxman Kumar in Dharmapuri constituency. The winning Congress candidates were former Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu (Manthani), Raj Thakur Makkan Singh (Ramagundam), Ch Vijayaramana Rao (Peddapalli), Adluri Laxman Kumar (Dharmapuri), Dr Kavvampalli Satyanarayana (Manakondur), Medipally Satyam (Choppadandi) and Ponnam Prabhakar (Husnabad).

While Jagtial legislator Dr M Sanjay Kumar retained his seat, MLC Padi Koushik Reddy and Dr K Sanjay Kumar were elected for the first time from Huzurabad and Korutla constituencies respectively.