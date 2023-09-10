Congress workers join BRS in Andole

Welcoming them into the party fold, Kranti Kiran said Congress leader Damodara Raja Narasimha was trying to instigate differences among the people by making them demand for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu all at once.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:02 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Sangareddy: As many as 150 Congress workers from Shivvampet village in Choutakuru mandal joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran on Sunday.

Stating that the demand was very unscientific, the Andole MLA said the government was giving Dalit Bandhu benefits to 200 families in every mandal. He asked Raja Narasimha how many people he had granted SC Corporation loans in Andole Constituency when he was Deputy Chief Minister.

The State government will cover the scheme for all the beneficiaries in a phased manner, he said.