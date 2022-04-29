Congress would come to power in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Published Date - 10:08 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

File Photo

Nalgonda: Raising many eyebrows, the Komatireddy brothers – Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal, skipped the preparatory meeting of the Congress party ahead of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana next week. While the duo claimed to have not attended the meeting due to personal work, one must note that they have been openly opposing TPCC president Revanth Reddy’s visit to the district.

Though several other leaders including Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy too was not inclined to attend the meeting, former Minister K Jana Reddy is learnt to have played a key role in convincing all the leaders to attend the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, TPCC president Revanth Reddy on Friday exuded confidence that the Congress would come to power in the next elections by resuming its past glory. He said senior Congress leaders from Nalgonda district were playing a key role in the party as well as in the legislative houses. These leaders were troubleshooters who were ready to resolve any issue arising within the party functioning.

Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that erstwhile Nalgonda district was fortress of the Congress party. Congress won all two MP seats in the district. The party leaders and cadre should work unitedly to make the Rahul Gandhi’s meeting at Warangal, a grand success.

Congress senior leader K Jana Reddy expressed his happiness at the display of unity among the Congress leaders. He pointed out that highest number of the Congress memberships was recorded in Nalgonda district. Nalgonda district would play a key role in bring the Congress into the power in the state in the next elections.

TPCC working president and in-charge to the district Dr Geetha Reedy, Nalgonda DCC president Shankar Naik, Suryapet DCC president Cheviti Venkanna and Yadadri Bhongir DCC president Anil Kumar were also attended the meeting.

