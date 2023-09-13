Constable dies of heart stroke in Asifabad

The constable, Kudmetha Jalpath Rao (53), collapsed after complaining of chest pain and died while being shifted to hospital.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:08 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Representational Image.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A head constable working with the Asifabad police station died of a heart stroke at his home here on Tuesday night.

The constable, Kudmetha Jalpath Rao (53), collapsed after complaining of chest pain and died while being shifted to hospital. He had begun his career with the police department as a constable in 1990. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter. He hailed from Sirpur (U) mandal, but had settled in Jainoor mandal.

Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar and DSP Srinivas, Inspectors Suresh and Rana Prathap consoled the bereaved family members of Rao. Suresh Kumar said all support would be extended to the family. He said that Rao discharged duties with commitment and dedication.