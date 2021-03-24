Construction worker falls to death in Hyderabad

The mishap occurred when Kiran, who was on the third floor along with other workers, slipped and fell from there.

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: A man died after he accidentally slipped and fell from a multi-storied building under construction at Kausalya Colony in Bachupally on Wednesday evening. The victim was identified as Kiran Kumar (28), an interior design construction worker from Pragathi Nagar in Bachupally. The mishap occurred when Kiran, who was on the third floor along with other workers, slipped and fell from there.

“He fell on the ground and died on the spot due to grievous bleeding injuries. His co-workers shifted him to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead,” police said, adding that the victim’s family raised no suspicion. The Bachupally police are investigating.