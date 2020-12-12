Consultations for new TPCC chief completed

By | Published: 7:44 pm

Hyderabad: Consultations with senior leaders of the Congress for selection of the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief post were completed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore here on Saturday who later left for New Delhi.

Tagore will submit a detailed report to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to finalise a senior party leader’s name for the TPCC president’s post. He held deliberations with the eight categorised leaders, comprising MLAs, former ministers and MLAs, former parliamentarians, ex-PCC presidents, District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and party office-bearers in the State, and elicited opinions from them.

He had met around 160 leaders since Wednesday after taking part in a core committee meeting with the senior party leaders at Gandhi Bhavan here. Tagore said party MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who submitted his resignation after taking responsibility for the party’s defeat in the GHMC elections, will continue as the TPPC president till a new chief was appointed.

Sources said the race for the TPPC president was between the party working president A Revanth Reddy, former Minister and MP, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy from Nalgonda, and Manthani MLA D Sreedhar Babu. They said most leaders from districts expressed favourable opinion towards Revanth Reddy during deliberations with Tagore while the leaders from erstwhile Karimnagar, Warangal and Nalgonda gave their opinion against Revanth Reddy.

“As the consultation process was completed on Saturday, we are hopeful of getting a new TPPC president in the New Year as the party high command will also take feedback from other sources before finalising the name,” a leader privy to the development, revealed. He said Sonia Gandhi would select a leader, who can take all the leaders into confidence while carrying out party activities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .