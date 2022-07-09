Control room set up to reach out the rain affected in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Siddipet: As Siddipet town was receiving continuous rains during the last two days, the civic authorities set up a 24X7 control room to reach out to the citizens. Municipal Commissioner Ravinder Reddy has said that the residents of the town can reach out to them by calling on 9505507248.

Accompanied by the Civic staff and elected representatives, the Commissioner went around the town to examine the situation on Saturday. As a few trees were got uprooted due to heavy winds and incessant rains along the roads, the Civic staff removed them. Since the drains were overflowing at several places, the Commissioner instructed the staff desilt them. The Commissioner has assured the citizens that their staff will always be there to support them until the rains recede. However, he has asked them to stay safe until the rains recede.