| Convincing Win For Sancta Maria Over Tatva Global In Keystone Basketball League

Convincing win for Sancta Maria over Tatva Global in Keystone Basketball League

Suryansh sparkled with 35 points as Sancta Maria International record a convincing 122-82 win over Tatva Global

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Reyhan of Sancta Maria goes for a basket against Tatva Globad during their match.

Hyderabad: Suryansh sparkled with 35 points as Sancta Maria International record a convincing 122-82 win over Tatva Global in the boys division of the Keystone Basketball League for Schools on Thursday.

For the winners, Rayhan, Saharsh and Anshul also contributed 26, 20 and 19 respectively.

In the girls ties, Tatva Global beat Sancta Maria School 26-15. Eshanvi and Prisha’s 13 and 12 points each helped Indus International record a close 3-025 victory over Delhi Public School, Hyderabad.

Results: Under Grade 10 Boys: Sancta Maria International 122 (Suryansh 35, Rayhan 26, Saharsh 20, Anshul 19, Arnav 11) bt Tatva Global 82 (Nischinth 30, Hardik 27); Under Grade 10 Girls: Indus International 30 (Eshanvi 13, Prisha 12) bt Delhi Public School, Hyderabad 25; Tatva Global 26 (Sarayu 10) bt Sancta Maria School 15.

Also Read Keystone Basketball League: Suchitra Academy secures thumping win over Keystone School