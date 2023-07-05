Keystone Basketball League: Suchitra Academy secures thumping win over Keystone School

Riding on Aaryan’s 18, and Tanush’s 12 points, Suchitra Academy secured a thumping 57-17 win over hosts Keystone School
Hyderabad: Riding on Aaryan’s 18, and Tanush’s 12 points, Suchitra Academy secured a thumping 57-17 win over hosts Keystone School in the boys division of the Keystone Basketball League for Schools on Wednesday.
In contrast, Keystone School girls trounced Suchitra Academy 44-16, thanks to Supraja and Uttara’s 18 and 10 points respectively. In the other girls’ tie, Indus International beat Sancta Maria 46-18.
Results: Under Grade 10 Boys: Suchitra Academy 57 (Aaryan 18, Tanush 12) bt Keystone School 17; Girls: Keystone School 44 (Supraja 18, Uttara 10) bt Suchitra Academy 16, Indus International 46 (Eshanvi 22, Prisha 19) bt Sancta Maria 18.