Keystone Basketball League: Suchitra Academy secures thumping win over Keystone School

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Riding on Aaryan’s 18, and Tanush’s 12 points, Suchitra Academy secured a thumping 57-17 win over hosts Keystone School

Hyderabad: Riding on Aaryan’s 18, and Tanush’s 12 points, Suchitra Academy secured a thumping 57-17 win over hosts Keystone School in the boys division of the Keystone Basketball League for Schools on Wednesday.

In contrast, Keystone School girls trounced Suchitra Academy 44-16, thanks to Supraja and Uttara’s 18 and 10 points respectively. In the other girls’ tie, Indus International beat Sancta Maria 46-18.

Results: Under Grade 10 Boys: Suchitra Academy 57 (Aaryan 18, Tanush 12) bt Keystone School 17; Girls: Keystone School 44 (Supraja 18, Uttara 10) bt Suchitra Academy 16, Indus International 46 (Eshanvi 22, Prisha 19) bt Sancta Maria 18.

