Cop extends financial assistance to bright students

DSP N Venugopal Reddy has handed over Rs.50,000 to Ramavath Shivaji, who secured the 193rd rank (ST Category) in the IIT-JEE Advanced examination.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 05:47 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Sangareddy: Coming to the support of a bright tribal student, Ramavath Shivaji, who secured the 193rd rank (ST Category) in the IIT-JEE Advanced examination, Deputy Superintendent of Police N Venugopal Reddy has handed over Rs.50,000 to his family. Shivaji had got a B-Tech seat in IIT-Dhanbad. However, his family was struggling to mobilise funds to support his education.

After coming to know about his struggles, the DSP, who is working at the Sangareddy Police headquarters, visited the family recently at Pottivani Thanda in Peddavoora Mandal in Nalgonda district last Sunday. He also assured to extend all support to the student until he completes his education. Reddy, who founded the “One Challenge Foundation” to extend support to poor and orphaned children, had also given Rs.25,000 to a poor intermediate girl student SK Javeria, whose father died a day before her intermediate examination. Javeria is a resident of Mupparam in Nidamanuru Mandal.

The officer had also given Rs 25,000 to a Class 8 student Dida Maheshwari, who was orphaned after the death of both her parents. Class 5 student Mandadi Shambai, whose mother died and father was physically challenged, was also given Rs.25,000. Shambai is a resident of Madgulapally in Nalgonda district. Reddy, a native of Mukundapuram in Nidamanuru district, had set up the “One Challenge Foundation” to extend financial support at his native place. With the support of his friends, he also adopted five orphaned children from Nagarjuna Sagar constituency recently supporting their education.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Reddy said his aim was to give something back to the society where he hails from.