TSRTC hands over financial assistance to conductor’s kin

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar hands over financial assistance to conductors kin.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has come to the rescue of the family of a bus conductor who lost his life while on duty in a road accident. The Corporation on Tuesday handed over financial assistance of Rs.50 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

In February of this year, conductor B. Sattaiah of Jagtial depot died after the RTC bus was hit by a truck on way from Jagtial to Warangal.

The TSRTC management had recently transferred the salary accounts of staff and employees to the UBI Bank and issued guidelines to take Super Salary Saving Account and Rupay Card with financial benefits. With free accident insurance facility available through this account and card, the RTC employees are now able to avail a lot of financial benefits.

At the time of accident, the UBI is providing at least Rs.40 lakh under Super Salary Saving Account (as per employee’s salary) and another Rs.10 lakh under Rupay card.

To this extent, 2 cheques worth Rs.50 lakh were handed over to the family of Sattaiah, by TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar.