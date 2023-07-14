Cops foil murder plan, nab businessman in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Special Operations Team along with Cherlapally police foiled a murder plan and nabbed a businessman in alleged possession of a country made fire arm and three live rounds at Cherlapally on Friday.

The arrested person is Yogender Rajput (39), who runs a private security agency and a resident of Borabanda and native of Madhya Pradesh.

Police said Yogender, bore a grudge against by one Shaik Shareef, who allegedly cheated him by not paying for the security services. Due to the financial dispute between then, Yogender decided to eliminate Shaik Shareef.

In January, Yogender went to Madhya Pradesh and bought a fire arm and three live rounds. He was waiting for an opportunity to attack Shaik Shareef.

On reliable information the police nabbed him while moving suspiciously in the car at Cherlapally and seized the fire arm from him.