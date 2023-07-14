Hyderabad: Cops arrest man for robbery, murder of single working women

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:45 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: The Shadnagar police arrested a man who targeted single women working at construction sites and robbed them. He was involved in a robbery case and murder case involving women in a span of one week, police said.

J.Heerya (53), a construction worker from Nawabpet in Mahabubnagar, on July 8, lured one Gangamma, a resident of Vikarabad district in the guise of work. He took her to a toddy compound and after confirming she was fully drunk, took her to an isolated spot and killed by hitting her with a boulder and fled with her ornaments.

The Shadnagar police booked a murder case and while the investigation was still on, Heerya similarly took another woman Rukamma and attacked her with a blade and fled with her gold and silver jewelry. The victim survived with multiple injuries.

Based on the footage from surveillance cameras and other scientific clues, the suspect was identified and nabbed.