Cops lead rescue ops in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Last week’s heavy rains were not easy times for anyone, but there were some who had put their own lives at risk and went all out to help those who were in distress. Among these were the police personnel, who were in the forefront of the rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas across the three commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

Personnel from different wings, including the law and order and traffic, ignored heavy rains and surging waters to rescue trapped families in places including Chikkadpally, Saidabad, Chandrayangutta and Tolichowki, while policemen in Rachakonda and Cyberabad rushed to help and reassure people affected by rising water levels and rains.

The good work won appreciation with several videos of police personnel on the job helping others, making the rounds on social media.

In Rachakonda, constable Surender of Abdullarpurmet police station sat precariously on the bucket of an earthmover to retrieve the body of a man who was drowned. Traffic Inspector Nagamallu of Rachakonda went around distributing milk, bread, water and fruits to those in distress; while in Hyderabad, constable Veerender of Chikadpally PS rescued 25 stranded people at Aravindnagar by shifting them in a boat.

Videos of Traffic police personnel braving gushing waters, standing in inundated streets regulating traffic and helping drivers in trouble with their vehicles have also gone viral.

Quick thinking saves life

It was quick thinking from Chandrayangutta Detective Inspector Ravi Verma that saved the life of a 45-year-old man who was being washed away by surging waters in Al Jubail Colony.

Police personnel and GHMC rescuers had almost lost hope and could not even locate him in the waters, when one person standing atop a building saw the man stuck at one place.

“That gave us hope to try once more. I had to use sign language to pass on my phone number to the person who alerted us, and then he called and told us the position of the drowning man. We then tied together three lorry tyres on a rope and managed to extend it to the man, who clutched on to it and we pulled him to safety,” recalled Verma.

