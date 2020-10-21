Cops play crucial role in rescue ops during calamities: Jagadish Reddy

Paying tributes at police martyrs memorial in District Police Officer at Nalgonda, Minister said that the sacrifices of policemen would be remembered by the people forever

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said that the sacrifices made by police personnel for protection of law and order should be an inspiration to the present generation of policemen.

Paying tributes at police martyrs memorial in District Police Officer at Nalgonda, Jagadish Reddy said that the sacrifices of policemen would be remembered by the people forever. The police department, which was formed for protection of the people, was also extending service for internal security and rescuing the people during calamities.

He recalled the services by the police in the State for the last 20 days as an example for it. Not only ensuring the safety of the people, police were also protecting their properties. He opined that no society would survive without a police system in the present contest of the situations.

He said that people should keep it in mind that the law enforcement officers were working for their safety and security and should cooperate with them in protection of law and order. He pointed out that policemen also saved the lives of several people in the incidents of accidents and floods across the State. Though other departments would work, the policemen would play a crucial role in rescuing the people during natural calamities.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath, Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy and Miryalaguda MLA N Bhasker Rao were also present at the programme.

