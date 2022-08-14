| Corfe Castle Bangor On Dee Shine In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: Corfe Castle, Bangor On Dee, Varenna, Malibu and Inderdhanush impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Doe A Deer (Abhay Singh) (From 1200/600) 47, eased up.

800m:

Elusive (RB) 1-0, 600/43, good. Romero (Kiran Naidu) 1-2, 600/48, handy.

Ashwa Bravo (Khurshad Alam) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely.

1000m:

City Of Blessing (Koushik) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) & Premier Action (RB) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43, former cought the eye. Varenna (B Nikhil) & Malibu (Afroz Khan) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pair impressed, latter maintains form. Viggen (Afroz Khan) & Silver Lining (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair handy. Bangor On Dee (Afroz Khan) & Carlisle (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former finished 1L in front. Turning Wheel (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, looks well. Inderdhanush (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, worked well. Virangna (Afroz Khan) & God Is Kind (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair well in hand.