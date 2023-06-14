Corporate level treatment in government hospitals in Telangana: Speaker Pocharam

An amount of Rs 11,000 crore has been allocated for the health sector in the State budget. No other state in the country had allocated such large-scale funds for the health sector, said Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

TS Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (File Photo)

Nizamabad: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said corporate-level treatment was being provided in government hospitals in the State.

Speaking at the Health Day celebrations here on Wednesday, the Speaker said the State government had established government hospitals with state-of-the-art equipment. An amount of Rs 11,000 crore has been allocated for the health sector in the State budget. No other state in the country had allocated such large-scale funds for the health sector.

He pointed out that there were only 3 dialysis centres in the State earlier, but today the number had increased to 26. He also said that a Mother and Child care hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore and two Basti Dawakhanas were established in Banswada. The foundation would be laid for the construction of a 30-bedded hospital in Varni at a cost of Rs 10.70 crore and for a 50-bedded hospital in Kotagiri at a cost of Rs 13 crore.

Also Read Telangana Govt giving priority to holistic development of women and children