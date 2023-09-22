Corporates, builders, politicians and all sections hail Telangana

While, a few corporate executives are impressed with expeditious approvals for setting up their units, others are astonished with the speed at which things are happening in Telangana.

22 September 23

Hyderabad: Cutting across sections, people including diplomats, corporate executives, builders and politicians visiting Telangana are getting bowled over by the State government’s administration, speed in development, besides the focus on improving infrastructure.

On September 13, while laying foundation for Monin’s R&D centre and first production unit at Sangareddy, Georges Monin Chairman Olivier Monin said he was impressed with the State government’s venture spirit and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s professional approach.

“Before choosing Telangana, we visited eight different States. But none of them had the same spirit. The main reason why we are here is because of your venture spirit and business spirit, which we like very much,” Olivier Monin had told to the Minister.

The very next day, Biocon Group Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had hailed the Telangana government for the amazing infrastructure and ecosystem that has been created in Hyderabad.

At the ground breaking ceremony of Syngene Solutions, she had “My colleagues inform that Ease of Doing Business in Telangana is very very superior compared to many other States. I want to thank Telangana for that”.

Adding further, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had said that Ease of Living was much better in Hyderabad than what it was back in Bengaluru because of the traffic congestion and many other challenges faced due to suboptimal infrastructure.

In tune with corporate managements, diplomats from different countries are ranking Hyderabad as the best.

“Hyderabad is the place to do business!” It was great to be at the official inauguration of Warner Bros. Discovery’s new Global Shared Services Centre at the International Tech Park in Hyderabad. This center will employ more than 1200 professionals supporting household names like HBO, CNN, TLC, Discovery, WB, DC Comics, Cartoon Network and more!” Jennifer Larson, US Consul General in Hyderabad had tweeted.

Politicians visiting Hyderabad on study tours too are complimenting the State government for the best practices being adopted in different fields.

Last Saturday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar along with Bruhat Bengaluru Chief Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Tushar Girinath had inspected the waste to energy plant at Jawaharnagar dumpyard in the city.

After the inspection, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said he was impressed with the waste management practices, especially segregation of waste, generation of energy from waste and other aspects.

Speaking to a news channel, Lok Satta Party founder and former MLA Jayaprakash Narayan had said Telangana government’s commitment in improving infrastructure needs to be appreciated and there has been an honest attempt in developing the State.

“Hyderabad today ranks best after New Delhi in terms of basic amenities provision among all the Metro cities,” Jayaprakash Narayan had said.

Over 220 CREDAI Maharashtra members, including builders and developers, who were in the city last week, had hailed the State government for its focus on infrastructure development.

Maharashtra CREDAI Pramod Khairnar said “Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana is running like a bullet train. And, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will take it further in jet speed”

After the Chief Minister took charge in 2014, Telangana had witnessed drastic change. Due to peace, law and order and more importantly vision of the leadership, the entire scenario had changed, he said.

The Chief Minister had got 360 degree vision. Apart from focusing on particular sectors like infrastructure or real estate, he was also more focused on farmers’ welfare, Pramod Khairnar had said.

Recalling his interaction with Maharashtra CREDAI members, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao while addressing at the launch of Capital Land’s tech park on Wednesday, had said that Maharashtra builders informed him that Telangana was building India’s own version of Singapore.