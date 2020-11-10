Counting of Dubbak by-election votes begin

Arrangements for counting of votes were made by the officials by strictly adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

Hyderabad: Counting of votes in the Dubbak by-election has begun at the Indur Engineering College at Siddipet on Tuesday. While the postal and service votes were counted first the counting of votes polled in EVM machines was undertaken later on. Arrangements for counting of votes were made by the officials by strictly adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

The counting process will be over in 23 rounds and 14 tables each were arranged in two different halls. Counting of slips from five VVPATs will also be undertaken. While trends can be expected after the first few rounds final results might be declared any time after noon. The counting is undergoing under strict police vigil. Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis has said that around 357 strong police personnel were deployed at the counting centre.

In all 1, 64,192 (82.61 %) votes were polled on November 3. The fight is among the major political parties represented by Solipeta Sujatha of TRS, M Raghunandan Rao of BJP and Cheruku Srinivas Reddy of Congress.

