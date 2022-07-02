Court grants police custody of Secunderabad violence suspects

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:00 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Railway Court on Saturday granted the police two-day custody of 45 suspects who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence at Secunderabad Railway Station during protests against Agnipath scheme.

One person was killed and around 13 injured in the violence and subsequent police firing. Nearly 70 persons were arrested by the railway police with assistance of the Hyderabad police for their alleged involvement in the violence. At least three trains were burnt and several other bogies damaged.

The main conspirator Avula Subba Rao, who owned the Sai Defence Academy in the two Telugu States, was arrested from Narsaropet in Andhra Pradesh. Three of his associates were also arrested for executing the plans.

“We need to question them to know more about the planning and execution of the violence. A few of their associates are absconding and efforts are on to nab them,” said an official of Secunderabad Railway Police.

The police maintained that around 2,000 strong mob had gathered at the railway station and resorted to arson and violence to protest the Agnipath Scheme on June 17. The protestors had come from at least nine districts of Telangana.

The police had handed over the mobile phone to the Forensic Science Laboratory where experts are trying to retrieve data including WhatsApp communications deleted from the mobile phone of the several of the suspects including Subba Rao.