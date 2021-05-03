Covid-19: 5,695 new infections, 49 fatalities in Telangana

On Sunday, 6,206 individuals recovered at a recovery rate of 81.91 percent.

Hyderabad: There were 5,695 new Covid-19 cases and 49 fatalities in Telangana on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of deaths to 2,417 and total number of positive cases so far to 4,56,485. The number of active cases in the State has reached 80,135.

Between Saturday and Sunday, authorities conducted 58,742 Covid-19 rapid tests of which test results of 3,945 samples are awaited. On Sunday, 6,206 individuals recovered at a recovery rate of 81.91 percent.

So far, a total of 1,31,18,856 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included 56 from Adilabad, 108 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 1352 from areas under the GHMC, 190 from Jagtiyal, 37 from Jangaon, 39 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 58 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 40 from Kamareddy, 231 from Karimnagar, 121 from Khammam, 41 from Asifabad, 221 from Mahabubnagar, 119 from Mahabubabad, 165 from Mancherial, 59 from Medak, 427 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 21 from Mulugu, 132 from Nagarkurnool, 52 from Nalgonda, 28 from Narayanpet, 34 from Nirmal, 258 from Nizamabad, 99 from Peddapalli, 79 from Rajanna Siricilla, 483 from Rangareddy, 249 from Sangareddy, 238 from Siddipet, 42 from Suryapet, 109 from Vikarabad, 101 from Wanaparthy, 67 from Warangal Rural, 393 from Warangal Urban and 46 from Bhongir.

