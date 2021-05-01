Covid 19 has presented an opportunity to grow: Jayesh Ranjan

Whether it is manufacturing or healthcare or even digital technologies, these sectors have seen positive changes and this is going to continue in the times to come, said Jayesh Ranjan, IT and Industries principal secretary, Telangana.

Hyderabad: While Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives in many ways, there are some sectors that used this as an opportunity to showcase their best. Whether it is manufacturing or healthcare or even digital technologies, these sectors have seen positive changes and this is going to continue in the times to come, said Jayesh Ranjan, IT and Industries principal secretary, Telangana.

Speaking at a summit on ‘21st century workplace skills’ organised by Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK), Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), X Billion Skills Lab, and The United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave (UNYCC), Ranjan said, “While education has shifted online and there are many constraints to imparting knowledge in these circumstances, we are still seeing some positive stories. Many students are using the internet to gain knowledge on newer skills and are getting the best out of this situation.”

Addressing 10,000-plus aspiring students across 33 districts of Telangana, Pullela Gopichand, Indian National Badminton Coach, said that students must always give their 100 per cent in whatever they choose to do in life – whether it is studies or sports. “Whatever opportunity you get in life you should accept it with open arms and strive to become the best in that field. It is not important for everyone to get high paying jobs in the corporate sector, what is important is to be happy and satisfied with whatever we are doing in life,” he said.

Iindustry professionals such as Deloitte MD (Talent) Vikas Gupta, Novartis Biome India head Renuka Bodla, Dell chief of staff (IT) Vijaya Mohana Reddy, KaN MD Koushik Srinivasan, and Artean chief marketing officer Bhuvaneshwari Cheruvu spoke on the future of skills and new hiring criteria, among others.

