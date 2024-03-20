SAP Labs India’s ‘Code Unnati’ expands into Telangana

Implemented by Edunet Foundation and supported by Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), the expansion marked the establishment of centers of excellence dedicated to emerging technologies in 17 locations across the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 05:33 PM

Hyderabad: SAP Labs India’s CSR initiative, Code Unnati, recently took a significant step forward in promoting skill development and employability among the youth by announcing its expansion into the State.

The Code Unnati programme underscores the importance of industry-relevant skills in preparing individuals for the future of work, eventually creating pathways towards employability and future readiness for both faculty and students.

SAP Labs India SVP & MD SAP User Enablement Head Sindhu Gangadharan said as the country navigates the ever-evolving landscape of technology, Gen AI emerges as a powerful force in shaping the future of technical education.

“By harnessing the potential of AI, we have the opportunity to revolutionize the way we prepare our youth for the jobs of tomorrow.

Collaboration between the government, corporates, academia, and civil society is crucial in fostering innovation and ensuring a well-rounded education,” Gangadharan said.

TASK CEO Shrikant Sinha said today from AI and robotics to the Internet of Things and big data, the technological landscape is teeming with possibilities.