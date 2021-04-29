Covid patient, four others end lives in separate incidents in Hyderabad

Five persons ended their lives in separate incidents in the city since Tuesday night.

Hyderabad: A septuagenarian, who tested positive for Covid-19, died allegedly by suicide at his house in Dundigal late on Tuesday.

According to police, KP Raja Gopal, who lived with his family in Dundigal, had tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago, after which he was depressed. On Tuesday night, he was found hanging in his room by family members who alerted the police. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue, from where it was handed over to the family after autopsy on Wednesday.

Relatives suspect that the elderly man might have resorted to the extreme step after knowing he got affected. The police have registered a case and are investigating

At Narsingi, a car driver, M Ganesh (45), died allegedly by hanging himself in his house in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday night. Three months ago, Ganesh had met with an accident and was staying at home since then. On Tuesday night, when his wife was asleep, he hanged himself to the ceiling fan, Narsingi police said.

In another case reported at Bhavaninagar, P Padma (25), of Kummarwadi, died allegedly by suicide after her husband M Venkatesh refused to give money to buy liquor. Padma was found hanging when he returned home from his work, police said.

In another incident at SR Nagar, a software professional, M Vijay (43), was found hanging after his colleague reportedly rejected his marriage proposal. “After his colleague turned down his proposal, Vijay slipped into depression which might have led to take the extreme step,” the SR Nagar police said quoting the family members. Investigation is going on.

In yet another case, a 45-year-old woman allegedly jumped off a building at Keesara on Wednesday. M Mogulamma, had climbed onto the terrace of a building in RGK Colony in Bandlaguda village around 3 pm and jumped even as a few persons who were on nearby buildings shouted trying to dissuade her.

“According to relatives, she was in depression,” said J Narendar Goud, SHO, Keesara.