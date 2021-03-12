Covid protocol: Temple in Dubai remains closed on Shivaratri

In view of the pandemic, the management of the Gurudarbar Sindhi Temple has urged devotees not to visit the temple premises and urged them to celebrate the festival in virtual mode

Jeddah: The only Hindu temple in Dubai was shut on account of Maha Shivaratri festival as a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus. In view of the pandemic, the management of the Gurudarbar Sindhi Temple has urged devotees not to visit the temple premises and urged them to celebrate the festival in virtual mode. However, all rituals were performed by the temple priests adhering Covid-19 protocol.

“For the first time, the temple was closed for darshan for devotees as a preventive measure,” K Nageshwar Rao, who works in the temple complex told Telangana Today.

“We started abhishekam at 5 am on Thursday and telecast on YouTube and other digital media platforms, ” he added. The temple that usually draws devotees in large numbers on Maha Shivaratri and other festivals was deserted, according to regular devotees to the temple.

The temple was opening for half an hour in the morning and evening but in view of the prevailing pandemic situation and, it was decided to close by Sindhi Guru Darbar temple trust that maintains the temple in the gulf emirate. The Temple Complex that houses deities of Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva at the Bur Dubai creek caters to the devotees of not only Dubai emirate but the entire UAE.

