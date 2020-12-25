CPGET results to be out in January first week

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2020 results will be announced in the first week of January 2021.

Osmania University (OU) which conducted tests has received objections to the preliminary keys from nearly 1,000 candidates. “Of the total objections, 20 were referred to the departments concerned and we expecting a reply from experts on Monday or Tuesday. Post those replies, it will take one week to process the results and they will be declared in the first week of January,” said Prof N Kishan, Convener, CPGET 2020.

This year, the CPGET was conducted in 51 subjects consisting 43 PG courses, four integrated programmes, and four PG diploma courses. Out of 85,850 candidates who applied for various entrance tests, nearly 85 per cent candidates appeared. As the number of applications was less compared to number of seats, entrance tests were not conducted for admissions into MA Kannada, Marathi, and Parisian courses. Candidates who applied for these courses would be given direct admissions.

Following the announcement of the results, the OU would notify the admission counselling schedule. Given the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the certificate verification of the qualified candidates seeking admissions is likely to be done online.

The admissions will be given into PG (MA, MSc, MCom, MLiSci etc) courses, PG diploma and five year-integrated programmes (MA, MSc and MBA) in campus, constituent and affiliated colleges of Osmania University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad for the academic year 2020-21.

“In all subjects, there will be around 31,000 seats for admissions,” Prof Kishan added.

